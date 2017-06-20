App
Jun 20, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Anil Kumble stays back in London as Virat Kohli & boys leave for West Indies

A member of the team management confirmed that Kumble wasn’t travelling with the team. "Yes, chief coach Anil Kumble is staying back for the ICC meeting. The team is flying off to Barbados today," he said.

Even as Virat Kohli and boys have left for the West Indies to play a limited-overs series, chief coach Anil Kumble has not accompanied the Indian team citing the ICC Annual Conference that started on Monday and will continue till June 23. Kumble is the chairman of the Cricket Committee that takes a call on the laws and regulations of the game.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/anil-kumble-stays-back-in-london-as-virat-kohli-boys-leave-for-west-indies-1438429.html

tags #Anil Kumble #cricket #India #Sports #Virat Kohli

