Nov 26, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Slice of Princess Diana's wedding cake up for auction, expected to fetch more than Rs 50,000

The piece of fruitcake, housed in a special box marked on the cover, "CD, Buckingham Palace, 29th July 1981," is expected to fetch USD 800, which amounts to more than Rs 50,00

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 36-year-old slice cut from the multi-tiered wedding cake served at the royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981 is up for auction in the US.

The piece of fruitcake, housed in a special box marked on the cover, "CD, Buckingham Palace, 29th July 1981," is expected to fetch USD 800, which amounts to more than Rs 50,000.

It includes the original presentation card, "With best wishes from, Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince & Princess of Wales."

Accompanied by the original mailing package, with label issued to "Mrs J L Faulkner."

The cake was created and baked by David Avery, the head baker at the Royal Naval cooking school for the wedding that took place on July 29, 1981, according to the RR auctions.

The item is part of a collection of numerous royal photographs, letters and other memorabilia that is currently up for sale at the US-based auction house.

Among them is Princess Diana's jewelled evening bag that is expected to sell for USD 12,000. Bidding for the items will close on December 6.

(Currency figures are in 1 USD= Rs 64.55)

