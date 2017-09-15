App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Sep 15, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'She had no game, spent big money': Trump responds to Clinton’s book on 2016 US elections

The US President started a Twitter tirade a day after Clinton released her new book “What Happened” which entirely focused on her experience in the US 2016 elections campaign trail

'She had no game, spent big money': Trump responds to Clinton’s book on 2016 US elections

Moneycontrol News 

Hillary Clinton recently wrote a book.

And Trump, as usual, had something to say about it.

The President of the United States tweeted late in the night: “The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!

Trump’s tweet comes a day after Clinton released her new book “What Happened” which entirely focused on her experience in the US 2016 elections campaign trail.

The US President started the late-night Twitter tirade, taking a break from numerous natural disasters plaguing the US right now apart from a rift in his own party.

Trump tweeted yesterday morning “Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and everything) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!”

Hillary Clinton, in her response, suggested another book to Trump about "good lessons about working together to solve problems".

In her book, Hillary Clinton cited the then FBI director James Comey’s unexpected investigation announcement, Russia and even herself for others for ultimately costing her presidential elections.

The "deplorables" comment was a reference to a comment Clinton had made during her campaign stating: “You could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."

tags #Politics #trends #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.