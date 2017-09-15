'She had no game, spent big money': Trump responds to Clinton’s book on 2016 US elections

Moneycontrol News

Hillary Clinton recently wrote a book.

And Trump, as usual, had something to say about it.

The President of the United States tweeted late in the night: “The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes a day after Clinton released her new book “What Happened” which entirely focused on her experience in the US 2016 elections campaign trail.

The US President started the late-night Twitter tirade, taking a break from numerous natural disasters plaguing the US right now apart from a rift in his own party.

Trump tweeted yesterday morning “Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and everything) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!”



If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017

Hillary Clinton, in her response, suggested another book to Trump about "good lessons about working together to solve problems".

In her book, Hillary Clinton cited the then FBI director James Comey’s unexpected investigation announcement, Russia and even herself for others for ultimately costing her presidential elections.

The "deplorables" comment was a reference to a comment Clinton had made during her campaign stating: “You could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."