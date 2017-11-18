Russia posts a video game screenshot to prove that the US is helping ISIS

Russia’s Ministry of Defence last week claimed an image showing an Islamic State (IS) convoy leaving a Syrian tower after being aided by US forces.

Except for one little factual error: It has been revealed that the image of the “IS convoy” was from a smartphone game “AC-130 gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron”.

Russia’s claim was that the US, as per the pictures, was cooperating with the Islamic State as it was “providing cover to fleeing militants” from the terror outfit.



#RusMoD shows irrefutable evidence that US are actually covering ISIS combat units to recover their combat capabilities, redeploy, and use them to promote the American interests in the Middle East https://t.co/jcb7G4MAfZ pic.twitter.com/VIMjfFGJEg

— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) November 14, 2017

It said that the US-led coalition refused requests to cooperate and “eliminate fleeing ISIS convoys”.

When asked about it, the Ministry clarified by saying that an employee had mistakenly attached the picture.

The ministry said it would investigate the incident, which it said was caused by a civilian employee, but did not say how or why the pictures used were incorrect.

The image source, by the way, was a promotional video on the game’s website and YouTube channel, that was closely cropped to omit game controls and on-screen information.

In the corner of the image, there are a few letters of the developer’s disclaimer can be seen that read: “Development footage. This is work in progress. All content subjected to change.”

Correcting attempts

In a bid to prove they were right, the Russian ministry uploaded another photo that they claimed real.

It accused the US-led coalition of carrying out air operations in the area and alleged that IS forces were disguising themselves as US-backed SDF fighters.

A statement from the Russian ministry said that it had "irrefutable evidence that the US are actually covering Isis [IS] combat units to recover their combat capabilities, redeploy, and use them to promote the American interests in the Middle East"

The Russian ministry later also gave out a press release saying that it had launched a probe into the actions of a civilian employee of one of its subdivisions who "mistakenly attached photos” to the first version of the statement.