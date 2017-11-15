Rishi Kapoor agrees with Farooq Abdullah, says 'J&K is ours and PoK is theirs'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said he agrees with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other.

While agreeing with the National Conference Chief’s statement, he further added that those on the Indian side should stop talking about "Azadi".

Abdullah, a former Chief Minister had on Saturday said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and this is not going to change. He added that Kashmir on the Indian side needs more autonomy and those seeking ‘azadi’ are misguided.

Abdullah had yesterday said that talk of an independent Kashmir was "wrong" as the Valley is landlocked and surrounded by three nuclear powers -- China, Pakistan and India.

Abdullah reminded the Centre about the instrument of accession that was signed between the Maharaja of Kashmir and the Government of India.

His statement came days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an "independent Kashmir", saying it was not based on "reality".

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di !

"Accept it, I am 65-years-old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye (Please make it happen). Jai Mata Di!"

The Kapoor clan has a house in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of Prithviraj Kapoor, who was the first from the family to enter the Indian film industry.

Rishi is said to have visited the family home in 1990 while shooting a film in Pakistan, according to some media reports.

The family shifted to India after Partition.