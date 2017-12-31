Rewind: 17 quotes that defined 2017

Here's a quick recap of 17 quotes that made headlines in 2017... Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 What have we gotten ourselves into? And where we have reached as a nation? We have regressed - Deepika Padukone 2/17 I hope I am remembered as the CBFC chairperson who took a firm stand against vulgarity and pseudo-liberalism, no matter how unpopular it made me - Pahalaj Nihlani 3/17 I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary - Manushi Chhillar 4/17 It's scary to face people, to face the world, into the society - Rajesh Talwar 5/17 I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning - Sonu Nigam 6/17 I have not been forcefully converted. I have not been forcefully married to Shafin Jahan. I married him of my own will and I want to live with my husband - Hadiya 7/17 We will not tolerate violence in the name of faith. Before freedom, the slogan was 'Bharat Chhodo' (Quit India). Today, it should be 'Bharat Jodo' - PM Narendra Modi 8/17 Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as journalist - Shashi Tharoor 9/17 This is not, and I repeat, not a lovers spat... - Hrithik Roshan 10/17 Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truely blessed to share the news with you... - Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma 11/17 I have been always asked who's favourite cricketer, but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is - Mithali Raj 12/17 Shikaar toh sab karte hain...lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta - Salman Khan 13/17 Mujhko lagta hai ki yeh aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai, or aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? - Mani Shankar Aiyar 14/17 Why do I feel that some of 'us' are fighting between ourselves? We all know our "biggest enemy". Can we all please concentrate on that? - Gauri Lankesh 15/17 In their (the government's) GST, there is the highest 28% tax and three return forms that makes the GST Gabbar Singh Tax. - Rahul Gandhi 16/17 The man who built Taj Mahal imprisoned his father. He wanted to massacre Hindus. If this is history, then it is very unfortunate and we will change this history, I guarantee you - Sangeet Som 17/17 Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation? Yes, we can. And yes, we will - Mukesh Ambani