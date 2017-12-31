App
Dec 30, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rewind: 17 quotes that defined 2017

Here's a quick recap of 17 quotes that made headlines in 2017...

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
What have we gotten ourselves into? And where we have reached as a nation? We have regressed - Deepika Padukone
1/17

What have we gotten ourselves into? And where we have reached as a nation? We have regressed - Deepika Padukone
I hope I am remembered as the CBFC chairperson who took a firm stand against vulgarity and pseudo-liberalism, no matter how unpopular it made me - Pahalaj Nihlani
2/17

I hope I am remembered as the CBFC chairperson who took a firm stand against vulgarity and pseudo-liberalism, no matter how unpopular it made me - Pahalaj Nihlani
I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary - Manushi Chhillar
3/17

I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary - Manushi Chhillar
It's scary to face people, to face the world, into the society - Rajesh Talwar
4/17

It's scary to face people, to face the world, into the society - Rajesh Talwar
I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning - Sonu Nigam
5/17

I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning - Sonu Nigam
I have not been forcefully converted. I have not been forcefully married to Shafin Jahan. I married him of my own will and I want to live with my husband - Hadiya
6/17

I have not been forcefully converted. I have not been forcefully married to Shafin Jahan. I married him of my own will and I want to live with my husband - Hadiya
We will not tolerate violence in the name of faith. Before freedom, the slogan was 'Bharat Chhodo' (Quit India). Today, it should be 'Bharat Jodo' - PM Narendra Modi
7/17

We will not tolerate violence in the name of faith. Before freedom, the slogan was 'Bharat Chhodo' (Quit India). Today, it should be 'Bharat Jodo' - PM Narendra Modi
Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as journalist - Shashi Tharoor
8/17

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as journalist - Shashi Tharoor
This is not, and I repeat, not a lovers spat... - Hrithik Roshan
9/17

This is not, and I repeat, not a lovers spat... - Hrithik Roshan
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truely blessed to share the news with you... - Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
10/17

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truely blessed to share the news with you... - Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
I have been always asked who's favourite cricketer, but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is - Mithali Raj
11/17

I have been always asked who's favourite cricketer, but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is - Mithali Raj
Shikaar toh sab karte hain...lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta - Salman Khan
12/17

Shikaar toh sab karte hain...lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta - Salman Khan
Mujhko lagta hai ki yeh aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai, or aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? - Mani Shankar Aiyar
13/17

Mujhko lagta hai ki yeh aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai, or aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? - Mani Shankar Aiyar
Why do I feel that some of 'us' are fighting between ourselves? We all know our "biggest enemy". Can we all please concentrate on that? - Gauri Lankesh
14/17

Why do I feel that some of 'us' are fighting between ourselves? We all know our "biggest enemy". Can we all please concentrate on that? - Gauri Lankesh
In their (the government's) GST, there is the highest 28% tax and three return forms that makes the GST Gabbar Singh Tax. - Rahul Gandhi
15/17

In their (the government's) GST, there is the highest 28% tax and three return forms that makes the GST Gabbar Singh Tax. - Rahul Gandhi
The man who built Taj Mahal imprisoned his father. He wanted to massacre Hindus. If this is history, then it is very unfortunate and we will change this history, I guarantee you - Sangeet Som
16/17

The man who built Taj Mahal imprisoned his father. He wanted to massacre Hindus. If this is history, then it is very unfortunate and we will change this history, I guarantee you - Sangeet Som
Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation? Yes, we can. And yes, we will - Mukesh Ambani
17/17

Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation? Yes, we can. And yes, we will - Mukesh Ambani

tags #Business #Entertainment #India #Mukesh Ambani #PM Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Salman Khan #trends #world

