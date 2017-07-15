App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsRegion
Jul 15, 2017 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt has set target to provide 70 lakh jobs in five years: CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed a target to provide jobs to 70 lakh people in five years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

UP govt has set target to provide 70 lakh jobs in five years: CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed a target to provide jobs to 70 lakh people in five years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

"UP is a state with immense possibilities.... We have fixed a target of providing jobs to 70 lakh people in five years, of which 10 lakh jobs will be provided through the vocational education and skill development departments," he said at a function to mark the World Youth Skills Day.

Stressing on a better coordination among the agriculture, dairy, small industry and industrial development departments in order to achieve this target, Adityanath said the youth needed to be made aware of the benefits of skill development.

Asserting that no one was incapable in this world, he said "giving a direction" to the youth by making them skilled was a "matter of pride".

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated or laid the foundation of 101 schemes of the vocational education and skill development departments.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the government and the Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills, Bhilwara.

As per the MoU, the mill will train 26,000 trainees in the textile, retail and apparel sector over a period of four years.

Adityanath said besides agriculture, the textile was another sector which could generate the maximum number of jobs in the state.

Underlining the need to reopen the textile mills, which were closed down in the state, he said this would open up the employment opportunities "in a big way".

tags #Business #Politics #Region

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.