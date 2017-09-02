Trinamool Congress minister accuses Sikkim government of helping Gurung 'flee'

West Bengal minister Gautam Deb today accused the Sikkim government and police administration of protecting GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, who has cases under UAPA against him, and helping him "flee".

The Sikkim government might have a hidden agenda behind its alleged move to help Gurung flee during a raid by West Bengal police in the neighbouring state, Deb, the state's tourism minister, said.

"Whatever Sikkim government and their police department are doing is totally unconstitutional. When the unrest in the Darjeeling hills started, they supported the GJM's demand of separate state of Gorkhaland," Deb, who is elected from north bengal, told a Bengali TV channnel.

"They have been helping GJM. The Sikkim government and the police administration had helped Bimal Gurung and his associates to flee. They are giving protection to Gurung," he said.

"How can they provide protection to a person like Gurung who had cases against him under UAPA ? A lookout notice has been issued against Gurung and instead of helping the West Bengal police to nab him, they are helping him to flee. I think the Sikkim government has some motive behind it," Deb alleged.

The South Sikkim district police had yesterday alleged that the West Bengal police entered its jurisdiction posing as tourists and shot dead a GJM supporter and arrested four leaders of the outfit.

Gurung was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with two blasts in Darjeeling hills on August 19.

Apart from UAPA, charges under the Explosive Substances Act, the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act and IPC Section 302 (murder) were also slapped against him.

Gurung has been on the run since then and had made contact with his supporters through recorded audio messages.