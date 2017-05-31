Regulate fee hike by schools, Thackeray Jr tells government

Shiv Sena's youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray today sought the Maharashtra government's intervention to ensure schools do not hike fees randomly.

The Yuva Sena chief said schools can't be allowed to have a free run when it comes to increasing fees.

"After the Yuva Sena held a protest at Universal High School, Dahisar over the expulsion of 70 students, the school has decided to re-admit all the students," Thackeray tweeted.

He said the students were expelled after their parents protested arbitrary hike in fees by the school management.

"Such whimsical schools can't be given free run," he said.

"Even though the school will re-admit the expelled students, I hope the government brings in a law to rein in such practices (like random fee hike) by schools," he stated.