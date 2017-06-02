Maharashtra agitating farmers threaten to 'lock down' goverment offices

The umbrella group of agitating farmers in Maharashtra today threatened to intensify the stir by 'locking down' government offices starting June 6.

"Our protest will continue until all demands are met. We have called for a shut-down of entire Maharashtra on June 5, except Mumbai. On June 6, we will lock down all government offices and on June 7, we will lock down offices of MPs and MLAs," members of Kisan Kranti Core Committee told reporters here.

The Committee was speaking to reporters here after holding a meeting to decide next move in the agitation which began yesterday for loan waiver and other demands.