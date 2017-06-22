Is IOC losing Rs 1 crore a day because of Kerala stir?

The Kerala government's decision to temporarily halt the construction of the Indian Oil Corporation plant at Puthuvype in Kerala has hit the company's expansion plans.

The eight-year-long agitation by the locals further escalated when police used force to remove protesters on June 17, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi to inaugurate the Metro.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with the protesters. While he stressed that the government is determined to set up the plant, the temporary halt has raised questions about the future of the project .

The Rs 2,200 crore LPG import terminal and pipeline project was aimed at meeting the rising demand for LPG in the country. The project, besides the plant at Puthuvype near Kochi, included the setting up of a pipeline between Kochi and Salem along with a bulk terminal at Palakkad.

According to sources, the protest is causing the corporation a loss of Rs 1 crore daily.

While the protesters have alleged that the plant of being unsafe, IOC has rejected the accusation, stating that it meets all the safety requirements and has been cleared by the High Court and the National Green Tribunal.

"Presence of extremist elements [in the protests] cannot be ruled out,” said DGP TP Senkumar.

With projections that over 95 percent of households will have access to cooking gas by 2022, LPG demand is projected to be on the rise. At present, the region is supplied LPG via tanker lorries who come from the Mangalore plant.