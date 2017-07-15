App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsRegion
Jul 15, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarnath terror attack: Police arrest PDP MLA's driver

A policeman serving as a PDP MLA's driver has been arrested in connection with investigations into the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims this week, police sources said on Saturday.

Amarnath terror attack: Police arrest PDP MLA's driver

A policeman serving as a PDP MLA's driver has been arrested in connection with investigations into the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims this week, police sources said on Saturday.

Touseef Ahmad, a policeman from the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Wachhi legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir's driver, was detained for questioning two days ago.

Wachhi is in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Ahmad was formally placed under arrest yesterday as part of investigations into militancy-related violence in south Kashmir, police sources said.

The sources said two other people, suspected to be overground workers for militants, have also been detained for questioning.

It was not immediately clear whether Ahmad, who was posted as Mir's driver seven months ago, has any direct link to the attack on Amarnath pilgrims at Anantnag on Monday that left seven yatris dead and 21 others injured.

A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said things are expected to be clearer about the involvement of the driver in the July 10 attack and other militancy-related activities later today.

tags #India #Region

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.