Rabri Devi wants 'good looking' and 'homely' bahus for her sons

Rabri Devi, the former Bihar chief minister, is looking for 'good looking' and 'homely bahus' for her minister sons - Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.

"The girls should be good looking and homely so that they look after family matters inside and outside the home," she told a section of the media yesterday on the sidelines of the celebrations of her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad's 70th birthday.

Quizzed on her search for prospective daughters in-law for the two minister sons, she said "Yes, we have seen a lot of photographs of eligible girls, but not many of them were to our liking."

"I did not show those photographs to my sons as I myself did not like them," Rabri Devi added.

The former chief minister, however, appeared to be very clear in her mind about the type of girl she wants as her daughters-in-law. "Girls frequenting cinema halls or malls are ruled out ... We are searching for girls who will respect elders like me," she said.

When asked about the qualities sought for in the prospective bride for his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav merely said the job is best left to the parents and elders of the family.

"Our parents will take decision on what type of bahus they want for us," he said with a sheepish grin.