Pune University's research department gets a tanker as a gift

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS) was awarded an Indian army battle tank, which happens to be a fulfilment of a long-standing desire to acquire a symbol of their association with Lieutenant General PM Hariz, Chief of the Southern Command.

The Russian battle tank, which had played a key role in both 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, was installed on the premises of the Defense and Strategic Studies Department of the University on Wednesday, as per an official release by SPPU, reported The Hindustan Times.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University was also recently in the news for declaring that they will only distribute gold medals to those who are pure vegetarian and teetotallers.

The tank was gifted to the varsity as a “War Trophy” in a solemn function held on Wednesday.

It’s not that the university received a tank out of the blue. The Defense Department of SPPU has had a long association with the Defence department, as many senior defence officials have received their doctorates from the University. The department also regularly carries out research and teaching on major defence issues.

“This is one of the most robust and sturdy tanks ever produced in the world. These tanks though do not form part of the main battle tanks of the Indian Army today, but are utilised for bridging and trawling activities with due modifications,” said Lt Gen PM Hariz at the event, as per the report.

The department has also instituted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Policy Chair and a senior official from the army is appointed to the chair for two years, said Dr Vijay Khare, who heads the D&S studies department at SPPU.

The University had approached MoS External Affairs V K Singh to help procure an army tank so that it could be put on display. The decision was taken all the more as it would remind the students of the “great sacrifice and valour of the Indian Army and defence forces,” said Kumar.