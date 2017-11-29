'Oversleeping Rescue Bus': This country has a bus service for drunk people who miss their train station

In Japan, many drunk revellers doze off in the train and are 'forced' into lengthy and expensive journey home after missing their stop.

But help is at hand for those who live in Tokyo where Transport system has been kind enough to help party-goers who doze off by chartering buses to take worse for wear passengers who find themselves stranded at the end of a train line back into the city. The bus’s run coincides with the start of the end-of-the-year parties.

The service runs by operating one extra bus on select nights after the last train departs and reaches the final stop.

The special bus is called the “Oversleeping Rescue Bus” but the fact that it coincides with year-end drinking parties indicates that it will mostly ferry drunk passengers who mistakably ride past their drop point.

This oversleeping rescue bus is not new to Japan which is known for its innovative and often bizarre inventions. This will be its fourth year in the run and will now connect the Japanese capital with the western suburbs for those who have snoozed on the last train.

The station at the end of the line is Takao which is in the foothills of a mountainous region which is quite cut-off with very few transport links.

A rescue bus has been formed which will pick up sleepy passengers and take them to Hachioji, a more developed neighbourhood with places where workers can pay for a hotel until morning, as per Rocket News.

The bus is set to run in the early hours of December 9, 16 and 23 and costs 880 yen (Rs 507).

The bus had already carried 75 passengers in its three days in operation and even took 32 people back to Hachioji on its busiest night.

But one thing is for sure, that the buses will leave on time, as Japan is renowned for its punctuality.

(Currency figures are in 1 Japanese Yen= Rs 0.58)