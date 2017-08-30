OnePlus 5 fixes display bug with its new OxygenOS update

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus has started to roll out the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update for its OnePlus 5 smartphone. It will fix the display issue on the calling screen along with improved camera stability.

The company has also announced that it will be offering a 10 percent discount off the price for students who want to purchase the smartphone.

As per the blog shared on the OnePlus forum, the update comes with photo noise reduction, improved camera stability, Jio call functionality, WiFi stability, video noise and texture improvements. It will also fix several bug issues.

OxgenOS 4.5.10 will also fix accidental touches after hanging up, clarity issue of videos taken by Snapshot app, scrolling issue of Play Music.

Like previous OTA updates from the company, the update will roll out on an incremental basis.

OnePlus has offered a student discount on some conditions.

This offer is not valid for students in India and is only available for students from the countries like UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Hungary, the US, Czech Republic, Croatia and Canada.

The company is offering 10 percent discount off the entire order not just on the handset but the customers have to provide valid proofs to the company. The coupon will be valid for only one month after it has been received.

It also says that students will receive discount codes every following year as well.