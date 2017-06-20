NASA’s Keplar telescope discovers 10 new habitable planets: Our future homes?

Moneycontrol News

In a recent discovery, NASA’s Kepler space telescope has stumbled across 10 planets outside the our solar system which are near-Earth size and are orbiting in their star’s habitable zone, hinting at potential conditions for hosting life.

The information has been sourced from the spacecraft’s view of a patch of the sky in the Cygnus constellation.

“This carefully-measured catalog is the foundation for directly answering one of astronomy’s most compelling questions – how many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?” said Susan Thompson, Kepler research scientist for the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, and lead author of the catalog study.



During a four-year mission Kepler found 2,335 confirmed planets and another 1,699 candidates, bringing its tally to 4,034. That number includes about 50 worlds that may be about the same size and temperature as Earth.

Of the roughly 50 near-Earth size habitable zone candidates detected by Kepler, more than 30 have been verified.

NASA launched the Kepler telescope in 2009 to learn if Earth-like planets are common or rare. With the final analysis of Kepler data in hand, scientists said they will now work on answering that question, a key step in assessing the chance that life exists beyond Earth.

Results using the Kepler’s data suggest two distinct size groupings of small planets. The study also discovered that about half the planets in the galaxy either have no surface or lie beneath a deep, crushing atmosphere – an environment unlikely to host life.

The findings were presented on Monday at NASA’s Armes Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley.

Several of these planets orbit G dwarfs - the same species of star as our own sun. And one, dubbed KOI 7711 (for Kepler Object of Interest), is a possible "Earth twin," a rocky world just 30 times bigger than our own and roughly the same distance from its star.

“It's too soon to say whether KOI 7711 truly merits the label "Earth-like," Thompson cautioned.

Kepler is incapable of determining whether an exoplanet bears an atmosphere or liquid water. If aliens were observing our solar system using a similar instrument, they might think it contained three rocky, potentially habitable worlds - Venus, Earth and Mars. "But I'd only want to live on one of them," Thompson said.

Kepler’s data gives a new chance to assess whether a planet has a solid surface, like Earth, or is made of mostly gas, like Neptune.

Kepler's original mission ended in 2013 when one of the wheels that helped to keep the spacecraft pointed toward the Cygnus constellation failed, so it could no longer scan the same small slice of sky.

But by using pressure from light particles from the sun to stay oriented, the telescope has been refashioned for a second exoplanet search project called K2. NASA estimates the telescope has enough fuel to remain active into 2018.

The Kepler space telescope hunts for planets by detecting the minuscule drop in a star’s brightness that occurs when a planet crosses in front of it, called a transit.

"It feels a bit like the end of an era," Thompson said, "but actually I see it as a new beginning. It's amazing the things that Kepler has found. It has shown us these terrestrial worlds, and we still have all this work to do to really understand how common Earths are in the galaxy."