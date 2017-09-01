App
Sep 01, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter bans user for giving death threat to a mosquito  

The move comes as quite a shock for the platform that labels itself as the “free speech wing of the free-speech party”

Moneycontrol News

Twitter, that once helped topple dictators and start political revolutions, has now opted to ban a man’s profile for giving a mosquito a death threat.

A Twitter user in Japan has been banned from using the microblogging website for uploading a picture of the dead insect after he gave it a “death threat” for disturbing his evening TV session.

As per Twitter's updated User Policy, one can get banned from the platform for giving threats, but the decision to ban user @nemiusywife for killing a mosquito has attracted ridicule.

The user was continuously being bitten by a mosquito while watching TV, after which he killed it and tweeted a picture of the dead insect, writing: "Where do you get off biting me all over while I'm just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you're already dead)."

In a surprise move, he received a message sometime later saying that his account has been frozen and cannot be reactivated.

The man set up a new Twitter account @DaydreamMatcha, to criticise the decision by the microblogging website.

He tweeted: "My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?"

The angry tweet got a total of 31,000 retweets and over 27,000 likes.

Interestingly, even his new account is now untrackable on Twitter.

Twitter had previously rolled out a number of new measures to curb online abuse and harassment on its platform.

Some reports claimed that the Tweet was mistakenly flagged by a bot or some automated program and Twitter's staff did not have any hand in this. Possibilities could exist as Twitter had recently brought in an algorithm in March to detect abusive behavior online by picking up key offensive words fed into the system.

