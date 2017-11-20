Moody's India ratings upgrade: CPM supporters slam ex-cricketer Tom Moody for no reason

Internet trolls are famous for making a fool out of their targets. But cyber trolls from Kerala have been forced to taste their own medicine after they became a laughing stock around the globe for mistaking former Australian cricketer Tom Moody with global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

As Moody’s upgraded India's credit rating, supporters of BJP claimed it as a major success of the Modi-led government.

On the other hand, many supporters affiliated to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala decided to vent their anger on social media in opposition.

But there was one major error they made, they mistook the retired cricketer turned coach Tom moody for the rating agency. Soon, the comments section of Tom Moody’s latest Facebook posts began to fill with numerous potshots.

While some abused the cricketer alleging that he was an agent of Mossad, others alleged that he was on the payrolls of the Centre. There were also others who asked him to visit Kerala and see the real progress that the state has achieved under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Soon a section of users realised the mistake and tried to correct the problem by informing that trollers are posting on the wrong page. However, this failed to deter the predominantly young users who continued to shower abuses. It was only by Sunday evening that the embarrassing mistake became evident to most of them.

Source: Facebook

As the truth came out in the open, ill-informed trolls were now a target as now others started mocking them for their blunder. The counter trolls ranged from those who targeted the communist party through their posts to those who made fun of the ‘complete literacy’ that was claimed by the state.

The icing on the cake was when Tom Moody, who had not been active on the page for over a month, posted a news article that highlighted the entire fiasco on his page adding that he does not work in the financial industry.