Manoj Tiwary slams former Pakistan captain Abdul Latif over comments against Virender Sehwag

Indian Cricketer Manoj Tiwary lashed out at former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif for his alleged slamming of Virender Sehwag in a Facebook post after team India’s win over Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy held last Sunday.

The 31-year old right-handed batsman uploaded a two-part video giving out a monologue directly threatening Rashid for posting uncouth comments on social media about the veteran batsman for his alleged ’60 seconds of fame’.

While mentioning that Rashid should not be called for expert commentary and opinions anywhere on the media due to his lack of respect for any player, Tiwary also asked Rashid to check out the facts and numbers comparing him and Sehwag so as to understand how far behind he was, adding that Latif probably won’t be able to understand them as they are in English.



Dis video message is 4 an idiot called Rashid Latif ( Former Pakistan wicketKeeper ) cont... pic.twitter.com/3dNICZQZ6Y

— Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) June 11, 2017

“Aaynda se yaad rakhe ki is tarah ke video record kiye to humse bura koi nahin hoga (You better make sure not to upload any such videos further unless you want to face the consequences)," Tiwary said in a threatening tone while lambasting the former Pakistani captain in the video.

Abdul Latif had previously posted a 15-minute video where he criticised Sehwag saying that he has no respect for him.

On the issue, Sehwag chose to go with respectful silence, uploading only one hinting tweet.



A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

It is now to be seen whether a retaliation move from Latif’s side is on the cards or not after the fiery uploaded by the Indian batsman.