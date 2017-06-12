App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Jun 12, 2017 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manoj Tiwary slams former Pakistan captain Abdul Latif over comments against Virender Sehwag

Tiwary also asked Rashid to check out the facts and numbers comparing him and Sehwag so as to understand how far behind he was, adding that Latif probably won’t be able to understand them as they are in English

Manoj Tiwary slams former Pakistan captain Abdul Latif over comments against Virender Sehwag

Sangeeta Bose

Moneycontrol News 

Indian Cricketer Manoj Tiwary lashed out at former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif for his alleged slamming of Virender Sehwag in a Facebook post after team India’s win over Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy held last Sunday.

The 31-year old right-handed batsman uploaded a two-part video giving out a monologue directly threatening Rashid for posting uncouth comments on social media about the veteran batsman for his alleged ’60 seconds of fame’.

While mentioning that Rashid should not be called for expert commentary and opinions anywhere on the media due to his lack of respect for any player, Tiwary also asked Rashid to check out the facts and numbers comparing him and Sehwag so as to understand how far behind he was,  adding that Latif probably  won’t be able to understand them as they are in English.

 

Aaynda se yaad rakhe ki is tarah ke video record kiye to humse bura koi nahin hoga  (You better make sure not to upload any such videos further unless you want to face the consequences)," Tiwary said in a threatening tone while lambasting the former Pakistani captain in the video.

 

Abdul Latif had previously posted a 15-minute video where he criticised Sehwag saying that he has no respect for him.

On the issue, Sehwag chose to go with respectful silence, uploading only one hinting tweet.

 

It is now to be seen whether a retaliation move from Latif’s side is on the cards or not after the fiery uploaded by the Indian batsman.

tags #ChampionsTrophy #cricket #India #ManojTiwary #Pakistan #SocialMedia #trends #Twitter

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.