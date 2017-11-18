App
Nov 17, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man who petitioned against use of 'Mahatma' before Gandhi on notes fined Rs 10,000

The bench questioned why such petitions were filed to “waste the time of the Court” and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner to be paid to the Registrar General for wasting the time of the Court

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court on Monday slapped a cost of Rs 10,000 on a litigant who filed a case against the use of honorific affix  ‘Mahatma’ (great soul) before the name Gandhi in currency notes, coins and postal stamps.

After the judges found no merit in the case, Justice M Sundar rejected the claim on the ground that the petitioner’s claim of ‘Mahatma’ infringed Articles 14 (the State shall not deny to any person equality before that law or equal protection of laws) and 18 (no title, not being a military or of an academic distinction, shall be conferred by the State and citizens) of the Constitution.

The judges also pointed that Mahatma was not a title in the strictest sense, as it was Rabindranath Tagore who first referred to Gandhi and that it could not be considered a title in the strictest sense.

The judges, further explaining the verdict said that there is no hint in the petitioner’s affidavit that is exactly pointing out as to how exactly Article 14 has been violated by outing the photograph of Gandhi and describing him as Mahatma.

The judges also stressed on the main point of a PIL: they were only meant for the Court intervening in an issue when the rights of people were affected due to the action or the inaction of the State and not for ‘interference in policy decisions’, as per a report in The Hindu.

The bench also, in the final ruling, were scorned with the petition and questioned why such petitions were filed to “waste the time of the Court” and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner to be paid to the Registrar General for wasting the time of the Court.

The man who happens to hail from Ramanathapuram district is now a research scholar in the faculty of engineering and technology in Jadavpur University.

tags #currency #India #Legal #Mahatma Gandhi #trends

