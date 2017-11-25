App
Nov 25, 2017 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man complains of high auto fares in Tamil Nadu; tweets to US police instead

However, he unknowingly tagged the official twitter handle of Salem Police Department at Oregon in the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A man who tweeted about high fares charged by autorickshaws during a visit to a hill station in Tamil Nadu accidentally tagged the state police department in the United States recently.

According to a series of tweets by Arunanand T A, hailing from Kochi in Kerala, he had gone to the Yercaud hill station recently and claimed that an autorickshaw charged him Rs 50 for a journey of 1.5 km.

He also wanted a response from the Salem city police located near Yercaud, which is about 370 km from here.

However, he unknowingly tagged the official twitter handle of Salem Police Department at Oregon in the US.

The US police promptly responded to his tweet, saying "We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA."

Responding, Arunanand admitted his mistake, saying he unknowingly tagged them.

In another tweet, Arunanand asked them whether there was a city named Madras in Oregon.

The Salem Police tweeted saying, "Yes, we do. It's in another part of the State. However, and not too close to #SalemOR".

Chennai was formerly known as Madras.

Before concluding, the Salem police department tweeted :

