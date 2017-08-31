WEEKEND FEATURE -- Fifty Shades of Grey merchandise: The new Indian secret

Moneycontrol News

Ever since the popular erotica series Fifty Shades of Grey debuted on the big screen, Indians have started viewing handcuffs and blindfolds in a different light.

Capitalizing on the popularity for the two-movie series, e-commerce platforms like Tatspersonal and Bliss Basket have started selling official Fifty Shades of Grey merchandise in India and have been very successful in the endeavor so far.

Sourcing products from UK-based brand Lovehoney, which owns the global license to design and manufacture official Fifty Shades of Grey pleasure products, these e-commerce platforms have seen close to a 100 percent growth in the last two years.

“Thanks to the popularity of the erotica series, even as we launch the products next month, there is already a lot of excitement building up in our client’s. We have started getting queries and also started pre-booking from the range of over 50 products,” said Mayur Mashrannie, founder of Pune-based Bliss Basket.

The product range in the collection would include all the accessories and props used in the erotica series by EL James.

Mumbai-based Thatspersonal, who had till date been the only official distributors of this product range, said that the global CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of sexual wellness products is close to 27% and the segment is expected be a Rs 10,000 crore industry in India by 2020.

“The average spend which was close to Rs 500 has gone up to Rs 2090 and in spite of India being a conservative market and awareness levels being low, people are investing in the category and it is not just men but the modern Indian women too,” said Samir Saraiya, CEO at Thatspersonal.

Saraiya’s clients spend as much as Rs 99,001 on customized sexual wellness wedding hampers where clients ask for a combination of products from the series, and also outside it.

Bliss Basket, on the other hand, has tied up with several other global leaders in the segment to give more options to their clients.

“We have also tied up with Atlanta-based sexual wellness brand Liberator to sell adult furniture and the bestseller product from the brand which is a bedroom adventure gear sells at Rs 65,000 and we sell close to 90 such gears every month,” said Mashrannie.

Bliss Basket has not restricted itself to online sales. Mashrannie sells Liberator’s adult furniture through brick and mortar furniture stores too.

With a huge variety in the product range and increasing popularity of the segment, sales at Bliss Basket has gone up by 110% in the last one year and Fifty Shades of Grey accessories are expected to push the numbers further.

Moreover, these brands are not just selling the products on their own sites but also popularizing the series through sales on other commonly-used e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

“As sexual wellness remains a hush hush subject, the discreet packaging and the privacy that e-commerce platforms offer come in handy for the sale of these products in India. People freely enquire about products and also asks for customizations,” added Saraiya.

While Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore have the highest number of buyers for sexual wellness product, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad are fast catching up.