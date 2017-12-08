App
Dec 08, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thai street food shop run by a 70-year-old wins the coveted Michelin star

A total of 28 street food stalls were included in the Michelin Guide but only Jay Fai’s went on to win the coveted star.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 70-year-old Thai street food seller who makes wok-fired dishes has been awarded the prestigious Michelin star in Bangkok.

Jay Faioro Auntie Fai as she is often called is known for serving noodles scorched in a wok with prawns and crab, cooked over charcoal fires. The chef also wears ski goggles to protect her eyes from the hot oil sloshing around giant woks in her tiny shophouse.

“I was very excited from the first step I made in here,” The Guardian quoted Fai as saying as she accepted her award on stage, in a chef’s attire.

Her restaurant is a simple open kitchen in the old city part of Bangkok with tiled walls and metal stools that are spread out into the street as well.

A total of 98 restaurants made it to Bangkok’s Michelin Guide which was released on December 6 but less than a fifth received the coveted star status.

No three-star venues have been named this year, with only three restaurants being awarded two stars while 14 received just one.

The announcement marks a shift in Michelin’s strategy to break into the Asian market. Michelin had previously bestowed stars on restaurants in Japan, China and South Korea in a bid to sell copies of the little red book, resulting in some restaurants rejecting their stars altogether.

The highest accolade given was two stars- which happened to be from India - Gaggan Anand, whose menu is always included in any best-Bangkok dining list and has consistently ranked in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants three years in a row, reported CNN Travel.

The other two awarded dual stars were Le Normandie which had opened at a famous hotel in the city back in 1958 and Mezzaluna at Lebua Hotel.

Bangkok is by far the seventh Asian city to be considered for rating by Michelin and has now officially risen up the culinary ranks to join Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong/Macau.

The CNN report also states that the Tourism Authority of Thailand had shelled out 144 million Thai Baht (USD 4.4 million) in a partnership to get them to come to Bangkok.

