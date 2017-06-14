Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing could be deferred to 2018 for lack of evidence

Moneycontrol News

Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing in London could be put off till 2018. As India hasn't yet submitted relevant evidence supporting its claim that Mallya had defaulted on loans of about Rs 9000 crore to Indian banks, the British Court in today's hearing didn't rule out a delay on his extradition.

The Chief Magistrate of London's Westminster Magistrates' court has pushed the extradition hearing to December. If the evidence against Mallya did not come within its next hearing on July 6, the British court said the final extradition hearing would be postponed to April of next year.

This Tuesday the Indian tycoon appeared before the London court for a case management hearing which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17.

Mallya was arrested in London on April 18 this year on an extradition warrant. But he availed a conditional bail within a few hours of paying a bond of 650,000 pounds.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, in February, had submitted an extradition request for Mallya whose Kingfisher airlines owes over Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 17 banks in India. He had fled to England in March last year.

The request for evidence against Mallya was sent to India six weeks ago and the subcontinent couldn't respond in time for today's hearing. The Indian officials, who had gone to London a few months earlier, to push for Mallya’s extradition, were asked to submit documents proving that the Kingfisher had 'intentionally' defaulted on loans.

Now India could be preparing a second extradition request along with newer charges against Mallya, his lawyer said at the hearing today.

Mallya’s Denial

Mallya has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him. Before entering the court he said to reporters: “I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to deny them.”

He also said the allegations of money laundering against him were false, and he had evidence to back him up.

Taking a dig at the Indian media, he said, reporters could "keep dreaming" about the “billion-dollar” scam he is accused of, but they would not be able to prove anything.

Last week, Mallya who was seen in the audience at the Oval watching the India-South Africa Champions Trophy match, was subject to a few fans' catcalls.

Earlier too, Mallya was made to feel unwelcome at the India vs Pakistan match in Birmingham on June 4, by a certain section of the media. Afterwards, he tweeted that he would attend all of India’s matches in ICC Champions Trophy.



Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.

— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

With inputs from PTI.