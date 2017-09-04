This notification can be a game-changer for India's leniency regulations

Abir Roy

The Competition Commission of India (Lesser Penalty) Regulations, 2009 (Leniency Regulations) have been amended by way of a notification released last month.

Given below are the key changes brought about by the notification dated 8 August,2017.

Indian nexus:

Business affected 'in India' by the alleged cartel as opposed to the erstwhile regime of stating only the volume of business affected.

a. Issues to ponder:

Thus, it is a vital development because in case of leniency applications for global cartels, the CCI needs to consider the volume of business affected in India and then only, initiate the investigation, if required, in terms of Section 32 if it believes that the volumes of business so affected in India show that there is AAEC in relevant market in India. There are a couple of writ petitions which are pending before the High Court on this exact issue of jurisdiction in case of global auto parts cartels where the prima facie order is silent whether the agreement entered outside India had an effect in India. Thus, this is a welcome change because the CCI would only investigate those cartels which, in their opinion, causes AAEC in the relevant market in India.

No limitation on number of markers:

Prior to the Notification, the Leniency Regulations allowed reduction in penalty to a maximum of three leniency applicants on a priority basis, Under the erstwhile regime, the first application may be granted up to 100% reduction in penalty and the second applicant up to 50%, the third application may be granted up to 30% reduction in penalty. Now, by way of Notification, the applicant with third or subsequent (to the third) priority can get a reduction of up to 30% of the total leviable penalty.

a. Benefits:

The Notification thus promotes enterprises/individuals to submit with more evidence to the CCI to assist them with investigation. Earlier, there was a risk that enterprises were hesitant to come forward since they were not sure whether they would get any reduction in penalty since they may not have been ranked within the first three markers. Now, enterprises can come with evidence anytime during investigation by the Director General (“DG”) to give evidence and can receive reduction in penalty, provided that they satisfy the requirement of added value.

b. Issues to ponder:

The amended regulations provide a clarity that the applicants marked as third or subsequent in the priority status may be granted reduction of penalty up to 30%. This clarifies that more than three enterprises and individuals may get immunity up to 30%. Having said that, all applicants which are not the first marker will be given leniency on making a disclosure by submitting evidence which satisfies the test of “added value”. Added value has been defined to mean the extent to which the evidence provided enhances the ability of the CCI or the DG to establish the existence of the cartel.

Thus, while the Notification does provide that more than three enterprises may get a lesser penalty, every applicant after the first applicant would have to stand the test of added value to get the benefit of a lesser penalty. Thus, it is essential that the leniency application must be very granular with all details and evidence to satisfy the test of added value. Since the applicants would not have access to the leniency applications which already would have been filed, it is critical to take a proper strategical call prior to submission of the leniency application. If an enterprise / individual files a leniency application, he may not get the advantage of penalty reduction if the CCI / DG already had the said evidence from a previous leniency applicant.

Applicant to include individuals:

The protection given under the erstwhile Leniency Regulations were only applicable to producer, seller, distributor, trader or service provider. Now, the Notification has increased the ambit of the protection and has noted that even individuals can apply for leniency. This change seeks to encourage individuals to come forward and report the conduct to the CCI. This may be a tool for the CCI to inquire into cartel arrangements.

Abir Roy is a Partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S) and is a senior member of the competition law practice. Roy has represented clients before the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT) and the High Court on competition law related matters.