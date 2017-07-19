The battle for privacy: SC to resume hearing tomorrow

Moneycontrol News

The first day of the proceedings on the constitutional validity of "right to privacy" concluded on Wednesday. The Supreme Court is hearing a string of petitions challenging the privacy violations of the Unique Identification Authentication of India (UIDAI).

The verdict in the milestone case will define whether "right to privacy" will gain the stature of being a "fundamental right" of an Indian citizen. On July 18, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar asked the nine-judge bench to review two earlier cases related to "right to privacy".

The Kharak Singh verdict (1960) and the M. P Sharma judgement (1950) both upheld that "right to privacy" is not a fundamental right.

The key highlights of the first day of proceedings are:

# Senior lawyer Gopal Subramaniam said that privacy and liberty of a citizen cannot be separated. He said that human beings have both external as well as internal aspects and one needs internal privacy to exercise external liberty.

#Subramaniam said that the Indian Constitution requires a similar amendment as the American Fourth Amendment which made privacy a fundamental right in the American Constitution.

# He also said that privacy and liberty are "natural rights" which are functional on an individual level and infringement of privacy violates an individual's dignity.

#Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that privacy is an internationally recognised Human Rights and every liberal democracy is practising it. He emphasised on the dangers of no privacy rights in the digital age.

#Divan also said that it is important to place the "right to privacy" in part III of the Indian Constitution which contains "fundamental rights" so that one can challenge it in the court when a law is passed violating it.

#Divan also clarified that privacy as an absolute law is not what is contended and a case-to-case basis dealing could be implemented.

#Divan added that privacy includes the right to be left alone, freedom of thought, freedom of dissent, bodily integrity and informational self-determination.

