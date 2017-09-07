Supreme Court directs Facebook, WhatsApp to file affidavit on user data in four weeks

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has directed WhatsApp and Facebook to file an affidavit in four weeks stating what user data they gather and if it is shared with any third-party, reports the Business Standard.

WhatsApp, however, told the apex court that they did not share any data except for the user's phone number, device details and registration number, and 'last seen' details, a report in the Mint said.

While the court has not passed any order, it is now waiting for the affidavits and would then make a decision accordingly. The next hearing date is scheduled for November 28.

Pertaining to the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, a five-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra issued this directive.

Additional solicitor general appearing for the Centre, Tushar Mehta, said that the Centre is in the process of forming a data protection law, which will take care of such issues. An expert group — headed by former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna — is currently drafting the data protection law.

K.V. Vishwanathan and Madhavi Divan, counsel for petitioners, pointed the problems of sharing metadata and said that the social media messaging companies should be restricted from sharing data till the data protection law is brought into force.