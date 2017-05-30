Seized erickshaws be released after registration:Delhi High Court

Erickshaws seized by the police or transport department officials should not be released till they are registered, the Delhi High Court ordered on Tuesday

Justice Sunil Gaur issued the direction on a plea by the Delhi government's Transport Department claiming that the High court's earlier order not to release seized unregistered erickshaws was being interpreted differently by each Metropolitan Magistrate (MM).

To ensure registration of the vehicles, the high court ordered that the Motor Licensing officers (MLOs) would accompany the owners to the pit, where the seized erickshaws are kept, and inspect them.

After inspection, the MLO would tell the owner what else is required to be done for registration of the vehicle.

The Transport Department, in its application filed by advocate Anuj Aggarwal, said the January order of the High Court needed to be clarified as different Metropolitan magistrates were interpreting it differently.

One Metropolitan magistrate in March 2017 had said that an owner cannot be denied his movable property and ordered the release of a seized unregistered erickshaw.

The Metropolitan magistrate had said that the high court's January one order only pertained to those erickshaws which were seized for theft of electricity.

Through the order, the high court had directed that the seized erickshaws should be released only after being registered.

The order had come on a plea by some discoms against the theft of electricity by erickshaw owners to charge their vehicles.

The discoms' petition had been tagged with a contempt petition filed against the police and transport department for not implementing the high court's September 9, 2014 ruling to ensure that erickshaws ply as per the rules and regulations.

The ruling had come on a PIL alleging that erickshaws are illegally plying on Delhi roads.