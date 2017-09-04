SEBI may bar auditors if past reports not up to the mark

Moneycontrol News

Auditors may not be allowed to audit listed companies if reports done by them previously failed to reflect existing discrepancies.

According to a Livemint report, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) panel on corporate governance is mulling over the decision after it found out that the officially reported numbers for bad loans were far more conservative than that the estimate put forward by the Reserve Bank of India's own assessment.

The 21-member panel was formed on June 2 -- with Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak leading it -- with a view to advise SEBI on issues related to corporate governance.

The issue of corporate governance has been the subject of much debate since the ouster and the resignation of high profile individuals like Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons Limited and Vishal Sikka as CEO of Infosys respectively.

The Mint spoke to SN Ananthasubramanian, practising company secretary and former president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, who considered it as the next logical step following the crackdown on professionals in shell companies and the rollout of the NFRA (National Financial Reporting Authority) in Companies Act 2013, for strengthening the credibility of governance architecture.

SEBI had earlier barred chartered accountants from operating under Section 11(B) of SEBI Act. It empowers the regulating body to stop any entity or individual from operating if SEBI finds their conduct harmful to the interests of investors.

The panel is expected to submit its report to SEBI by the end of September, after which the report would be put up for public comments before the regulator finalizes the new corporate governance rules.Recommendations will also be made by the panel on annual reports, concerning their disclosure and their timely release.