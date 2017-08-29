App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Aug 28, 2017 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear pleas relating to ban on SIMI separately on Oct 13

The banned outfit has filed appeals in the apex court against every ban order passed by the tribunal from time to time since 2001.

SC to hear pleas relating to ban on SIMI separately on Oct 13

The Supreme Court today said it would hear on October 13 a batch of petitions, including one of the Centre, relating to the government's decisions to ban Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) from time to time.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud decided to segregate the writ petitions challenging provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act from those related to the ban on SIMI and fixed the former for hearing separately on November 9.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, headed by Delhi High Court judge Justice Suresh Kait, in 2014 had confirmed the Centre's decision to extend by another five years, that is till 2019, the ban on SIMI.

The banned outfit has filed appeals in the apex court against every ban order passed by the tribunal from time to time since 2001.

The Centre had also filed an appeal in the top court in 2008 against an order passed by Justice Gita Mittal tribunal lifting the ban on SIMI.

The tribunal had said that the evidence against the SIMI was not enough to justify the extension of ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, a day later, the Supreme Court stayed the order lifting the ban.

Today, the court considered the statement of Attorney General K K Venugopal, representing the Centre, that the pending pleas deal with various issues including the challenge to the ban imposed on SIMI and the validity of certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on February 6, 2014, had banned the SIMI for another five years beginning February 1, saying that if not curbed, the group will reorganise and "disrupt the secular fabric" of the country.

Extending the ban, the MHA, in its notification, had listed 21 terror cases highlighting the alleged involvement of SIMI, including the rioting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in 2012.

The SIMI was proscribed under the UAPA since 2001 for alleged "anti-national" activities. The government has extended the ban several times since 2002 and higher courts have upheld the proscription.

tags #Current Affairs #Legal #Supreme Court

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.