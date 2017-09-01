POSCO now applicable for sexual offences against minor brides

Moneycontrol News

Minors cannot be subjected to sexual offences using the social institution of marriage as a shield, according to the latest Supreme Court observations.

According to a Times of India report, the matter was raised by Independent Thought, an NGO which challenged Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as it makes an exception for sexual intercourse between a married couple where the wife is between 15 to 18 years of age.

A bench comprising of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta examined the validity of the IPC exception, stating that in such cases, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act could be used to initiate proceedings against the husband.

Advocate Gaurav Agrawal, representing the petitioner, stated POCSO would override the IPC as it was a special act designed to protect the rights of children.

The advocate referred to Section 42A of POCSO in particular, which states:"The provisions of this act shall be in addition to and not in derogation of the provisions of any other law for the time being in force and, in case of any inconsistency, the provisions of this act shall have overriding effect on the provisions of any such law to the extent of its inconsistency."

The Times report states that several governments have stuck by the IPC provision as this reflects a social reality.

The Centre justified the IPC exception by reasoning that marriage was a sacrosanct social institution which must be protected especially as child marriage was still a reality in the country. The Times report stated that there were around 2.3 crore minor wives in the country.

Independent Thought also moved the Court to raise the age of consent for sexual intercourse between married couples to be raised to 18 instead of 15 years.

In a parallel marital rights issue, the Delhi High Court is also looking into marital rape being an offence.