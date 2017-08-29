App
Aug 28, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Petition in HC challenging land allotment to Patanjali

A petition challenging the allotment of more than 4,000 acres of land to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yog Sansthan in Noida came up for a hearing before the Allahabad High Court today.

The petition has been filed by one Asaf of Gautam Buddh Nagar who has challenged the allotment of 4500 acres of land to Baba Ramdev's venture for setting up a food park.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Tarun Agarwala and Justice Ashok Agrawal, deferred the hearing on the petition till tomorrow while asking the Noida Authority, the Yamuna Expressway Authority, and the Uttar Pradesh forest department to apprise the court about the issue.

The petitioner has alleged that the proposed project would involve felling of nearly 6,000 trees which would result in huge damage to the environment.

The petitioner has also submitted that the land given to the Sansthan includes 200 "bighas" given to him by the state government on lease for 30 years.

