you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Aug 31, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online retailers under I-T lens for fudging books

The officials are working on the lead that some online companies are presenting bogus bills to show higher revenues which would help justify higher valuations when these companies raise capital from investors.

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

The Income Tax Department (I-T Dept) is probing the account books of e-commerce companies suspected of fudging numbers to evade taxes, sources told Moneycontrol.

The move comes after the I-T department, following an initial investigation, found a few online retailers to have filed bogus bills and provided for fake losses on their balance sheets, add the sources.

The I-T Department is coordinating with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials to jointly probe online retailers.

A senior official of I-T Department told Moneycontrol: “We have information that many e-commerce companies have been faking losses to avoid tax”. The official added that GST officials too would be looking into the matter.

The officials are working on the lead that some online companies are presenting bogus bills to show higher revenues which would help justify higher valuations when these companies raise capital from investors. Filing fake losses, on the other hand, could help these companies escape a higher tax burden.

These e-commerce companies, which are under the scanner of investigation agencies, are believed to be from Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai.

According to a Nasscom report, India’s e-commerce market is estimated to be USD 33 billion in FY17.

Two months ago, the Securities and Exchange Board of  India (SEBI) issued notices to half a dozen angel firms. The capital and commodity regulator had asked them to spell out details of their fund-raising business and justify whether they operated within the securities market law.

In 2015, the Commerce Ministry requested the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to examine whether e-commerce companies violated any FDI rules by engaging in illegal business.

tags #EDI #India #Markets Edge #SEBI

