NT Rama Rao's son gets 6 months in jail in cheque bounce case

A local court has sentenced former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Jayakrishna to six months' simple imprisonment in connection with a 2015 cheque bounce case.

The tenth Special Magistrate court on Wednesday found Jayakrishna, proprietor of Rama Krishna theatre at Abids here, guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

After hearing the complainant and the accused, Special Magistrate K Raveendra Singh sentenced Jayakrishna to simple imprisonment for six months.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

"The complainant is entitled to Rs 19 lakh out of the fine amount," the special magistrate said.

The court said if Jayakrishna failed to pay the fine, he would have to undergo simple imprisonment for one more month.

Following requests from Jayakrishna's counsel, the court suspended the sentence till October 5 and granted him bail on a surety of Rs 10,000 to enable him to appeal against the order in a higher court.

The complainant, G S Narsing Rao, said he had leased a canteen and parking place on the premises of Jayakrishna's theatre on a monthly rental basis for 30 years.

He had given Rs 27 lakh towards security deposit.

"But Jayakrishna terminated the lease and agreed to return the security deposit of Rs 27 lakh.

"On June 15, 2015, he issued two cheques -- one for Rs 19 lakh and another for Rs 8 lakh in favour of my client but both the cheques were dishonoured on grounds of insufficient funds," Rao's advocate S Someswar Rao said.

Subsequently, Rao filed a complaint in the court seeking refund of the deposit amount.