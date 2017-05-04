NCLAT to hear Mistry's pleas in July; to pass order together

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) would pass order together for two cases filed by the ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry camp over maintainability of pleas against Tata's and waiver in the filing criteria.

A NCLAT bench headed its Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhya today adjourned the two matters after a brief hearing to July 3. The appellate tribunal would continuously hear the matter till July 7.

Justice Mukhopadhaya said the Appellate Tribunal will hear both the matters together and would decide over the maintainability and waiver in the same judgement although the two issues would be dealt separately.

The Appellate Tribunal was hearing two petitions filed by the two investment firms against orders of National Company Law Tribunal which had dismissed plea over maintainability of their petition filed by then against Tata group and waiver required for it in the Company law.

On April 17, NCLT had rejected the waiver plea filed by Sterling Investments and Cyrus Investment while on March 6, it had set aside the one over maintainability.