McDonald's-Bakshi row: NCLT to announce decision today; fate of 6500 hangs in balance

Moneycontrol News

The fate of 6500 McDonald's employees will be decided today as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will announce its decision on the termination of licence agreement by McDonald’s India Private Ltd (MIPL) with its franchise Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL).

Last month, MIPL had cancelled the franchise agreement for 169 restaurants in north and east India with Vikram Bakshi's CPRL, which is a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies.

According to the termination notice, Vikram Bakshi is no longer authorized to use McDonald’s names, trademarks, designs, branding, operational and marketing practice and policies and food recipes and specifications.

The cancellation led to a temporary shutdown of all 169 McDonald's outlets in North and East India. McDonald's other franchise, Westlife, owns outlets in West and South India.

Bakshi's initial plea challenging the termination was dismissed by the NCLT post which he moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday with a fresh appeal seeking relief.

NCLAT had denied immediate relief and said that the matter will be heard on Thursday.

In a board meeting on Wednesday, administrator Justice GS Singhvi asked both the sides to wait for NCLAT's decision, which is due for hearing on Thursday.

In the meeting, Bakshi said that he was resolute in his determination to fight the case as it affects the livelihoods of thousands of Indians, the Mint reported.

On Tuesday, the NCLT had also issued a show-cause notice to McDonald's Corporation over the contempt petition filed by its estranged partner.

Bakshi has been at loggerheads with the fast food chain over the management of CPRL after he was ousted from the post of MD of the McDonald's franchisee in August 2013.

In June, 43 outlets of the fast food chain were closed in the capital following expiry of eating house licenses.