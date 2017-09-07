Issue disclaimers that you are not sanctioned by us: SEBI to crowdfunding bodies

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed angel investor networks and startup-funding-platforms to release a disclaimer that crowdfunding platforms are not sanctioned by SEBI for soliciting investments.

According to a Mint report, SEBI issued this directive as crowdfunding on such platforms is similar to activities taking place in exchanges.

This becomes a point of concern as according to the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Act, any entity facilitating transactions between any two entities on securities is defined as an exchange. The act also states that such entities carrying out these transactions can only trade in listed securities.

However, as these crowdfunding platforms trade in securities that are not listed, it would make these platforms illegal.

Therefore, SEBI also mandated the disclaimer to state that the securities traded on these are not on any regulated exchange.

The Mint report also said that the Ministry of Finance has been trying to encourage the growth of startups in India, which currently number upwards of 3,100. SEBI has been trying to bring the method of crowdfunding under its regulatory authority since 2014.

The disclaimer would then bring about more clarity to investors on the legalities surrounding startup funding and will hopefully encourage further investments in the startup space.

According to the Mint report, Venture Catalysts Private Limited, Lets Venture Online Private Limited and GREX have already complied with the directive.

The report also said that a committee on FinTech was formed by SEBI in on August 2 to finalize regulations on crowd funding. They will be likely meeting within a week to begin proceedings.