I-T dept points out

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is investigating seven Lok Sabha MPs and 98 MLAs for "substantial increases" in their assets, after a preliminary investigation by the Income Tax Department brought the matter to light.

According to a Times of India report, the I-T department will forward the names of the politicians in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

This was after the Supreme Court (SC) asked for a detailed report from the Centre detailing its plan of action for investigating the sudden bloating of assets of MLAs and MPs during their tenures.

In June 2015, a representation by Lucknow-based Non Government Organization (NGO) Lok Prahari sought a probe from the CBDT Chairman into the significant increase in the assets of 26 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), 11 Rajya Sabha MPs and 257 Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

This information was collated in a report prepared by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADA) about the details of assets filed by politicians in the 2009 and 2014 general and state elections. The report revealed that there was a 500 percent rise in their wealth in five years.

Earlier, a bench of Supreme Court Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer said that a probe is needed to know whether the property and all other subsequent assets were legally acquired. The bench also reprimanded the government for its reluctance in sharing the information.

In response, senior advocate K Radhakrishnan, who was arguing for the Centre, told the bench that specific cases where there was a reason to undertake verification were probed and the results of the inquiries were with the Election Commission.

The bench did not give in to this argument and asked why the government was shying away from an investigation, since the information was in public domain. All that was needed to be checked was whether the rise in assets were bought using known sources of income.