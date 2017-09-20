App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Sep 19, 2017 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC quashes detention of activists under Goondas Act

The acitivists in question , Thirumurugan Gandhi Dyson, Arun Kumar and Jagan alias Illamaran - were arrested on May 21 for allegedly staging a protest despite police banning any agitations.

HC quashes detention of activists under Goondas Act

The Madras High Court today quashed the detention of activist Thirumurugan Gandhi and three others of a pro-Tamil outfit under the Goondas Act for allegedly staging a protest in support of Sri Lankan Tamils at the Marina Beach here without permission.

Delivering its order on the habeas corpus petitions filed by the four belonging to 'May 17 Movement', a division bench comprising Justices A Selvam and Pon Kalaiyarasan held that there was a delay in disposal of their representations against their detention by the authorities concerned.

"Such delay in disposal of the representations affects the right of the detainee guaranteed under Article 22 (5) of the Constitution. Therefore, on this ground alone, this court is of the considered view that the detention order is liable to be quashed," the judges said.

Gandhi and the three others - Dyson, Arun Kumar and Jagan alias Illamaran - were arrested on May 21 for allegedly staging a protest despite police banning any agitations.

They were later detained under the stringent Goondas Act on May 28 following orders from the police commissioner. According to a report by the police, the four along with other supporters wrongfully assembled at the beach and raised slogans in support of Sri Lankan Tamils and also the banned the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Ealam (LTTE).

They had also caused disturbance to traffic, police said. The report had also alleged that Thirumurugan had asked members of his outfit to damage police vehicle and buses and had argued with police personnel. A case had been registered under various IPC Sections of and Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.