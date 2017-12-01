App
Dec 01, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google faces class action lawsuit for stealing iPhone users' data in the UK

Google is being taken to court after being accused of collecting personal data through the Safari browser on UK users' iPhones 

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a first of its kind mass legal action in the UK, Google has been accused of collecting personal data of UK-based iPhone users on a grand scale.

The case focuses on allegations that Google unlawfully harvested information from a whopping 5.4 million users in the UK and bypassed private security settings on their iPhones.

The group that is taking the legal action is called “Google You Owe Us” and I, led by ex-Which director Richard Lloyd, BBC reported.

He estimated that users could get as much as several hundred pounds each, for damages.

related news

The case is about how Google used cookies - small pieces of computer text -to collect information from devices in order to deliver ads based on the preferences of the user.

This happened for several months in 2011 and 2012 when Google placed ad-tracking cookies on iPhone's Safari browser. The browser by default blocks such cookies.

The safari workaround as it has become known as, has already affected a variety of devices but this case will be focus only on iPhone users.

Llyod further added that this was the first case where he had seen “a massive abuse of trust” and was determined on delivering a “strong message to Silicon Valley”, as per the BBC report.

Google has also reportedly told Lloyd that he must come to California if he wanted to pursue a legal action against them.

Google, in a statement to BBC, said that they have defended such cases before and refused to believe this had any merit. The case is being supported by Mishcon de Reya a law firm that usually brings forward cases of large-scale litigation.

Previously, Google has agreed to pay a whopping USD 22.5 million (Rs 145 crore) in a case brought forward by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on the same issue in 2012. The case is set to be heard next year.

 (Currency figures in 1 USD= Rs 64.59)

