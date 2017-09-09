Edelweiss moves NCLAT against Synergies Dooray debt recast

Moneycontrol News

Edelweiss ARC has moved National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against Synergies Dooray opposing the debt recast plan for Synergies Dooray Automotive claiming the deal was fraudulent, void, and set a wrong precedent, The Economic Times reported today.

Synergies Dooray, which was considered the first success case of debt recast under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, is termed as a 'sham transaction only on paper' by the ARC.

Edelweiss has alleged that “a fraud was perpetrated by Synergies Dooray , the corporate debtor, its related party, Synergies Castings and Millennium Finance“ and has thus appealed NCLAT to scrap the recast plan, according to the newspaper reported.

Edelweiss ARC, which was one of Dooray’s secured creditors, had objected to the insolvency process saying that the transfer of debt from Synergies Castings to Millennium Finance was questionable as it was done with the intention of influencing voting power in the committee of creditors.

Edelweiss had argued that since Synergies Castings was Dooray’s SPV, and hence a related party, the law did not allow for it to be included in the committee of creditors set up under the insolvency process. Hence Dooray, to ensure control over the insolvency process, had the debt transferred from Synergies Castings to Millennium Finance who got a seat in the committee of creditors. Edelweiss petitioned the NCLT to examine the assignment of debt and the relationship between Dooray- Synergies Castings and Millennium Finance.

Country's biggest ARC has also complained to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India about what it has called partisan actions by Mamta Binani, the resolution professional appointed for Synergies Dooray Automotive .

Synergies Dooray had entered into a complicated deal with its sister concern Synergies Castings even as its matter was before BIFR.

Synergies Dooray owed Rs 190 crore to banks and sold its assets to Synergies Castings and got them back on rent.

Later, Synergies Dooray assigned the debt to Synergies Castings while entering into a one-time settlement with banks. In effect, even as the debt was settled in the books of the banks, Synergies Castings became their new creditor for Synergies Dooray.

Edelweiss ARC has appealed that the assignment of the loan to Millennium Finance is void since this should be seen as a related-party transaction.

Edelweiss ARC has also said that the finance company has not yet paid the consideration amount of Rs 40 crore to Synergies Castings since the assignment deeds had not been registered and the stamp duty not paid.