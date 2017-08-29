App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Aug 28, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dera chief sentencing: CM Khattar summons emergency meeting

Authorities in Haryana said they were braced up for any eventuality while schools and colleges stayed shut across Haryana and parts of Punjab today.

Dera chief sentencing: CM Khattar summons emergency meeting

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar summoned an emergency meeting today of top officials of the state after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 10 years in jail, a senior official said.

Khattar also appealed to the people, especially Dera followers, to maintain peace, the official added.

"The chief minister summoned an emergency meet of the chief secretary, home secretary, Haryana DGP and other senior officials to take stock of the situation after the CBI court awarded the jail term to the Dera chief," the official said.

The conviction on Friday of the Dera head Singh for a 2002 rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, triggered violent protests by Dera followers. At least 38 people were killed and 260 injured in Panchkula,Haryana.

To prevent any further trouble, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Jagdeep Singh today pronounced the sentence in a makeshift court in Sunaria jail, where Ram Rahim, 50, had been lodged since his conviction.

CM Khattar said all possible arrangements had been taken to deal with "any situation that may arise" after the sentencing.

He directed the administration to deal strictly under the law with anyone found stirring up trouble or indulging in violence or arson.

Neighbouring state Punjab has also been put on high alert, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh closely monitoring the situation, officials said.

The Punjab Cheig Minister will meet Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore later today to brief him about the situation in the state.

Punjab has been maintaining a vigil in sensitive districts falling in the Malwa region, including Bathinda, Sangrur, Moga and Patiala, where there is a sizable presence of Dera followers.

Schools and colleges stayed shut across Haryana and parts of Punjab today. Mobile Internet services will remain suspended in the two states till Tuesday.

Sensitive areas such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Ambala, Kaithal, Patiala, Bathinda, Moga, Ferozepur and Malout in Haryana and Punjab are on high alert, the officials said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court came down heavily on the Khattar government after Friday's large-scale violence.

Khattar was also attacked by the opposition, which accused him of failing to handle the situation.

Authorities in Haryana said they were braced up for any eventuality and would prevent a re-run of the events that broke out in Panchkula on Friday.

tags #Current Affairs #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.