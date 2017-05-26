App
May 26, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court extends ED custody of CA in Rs 8,000 crore PMLA case

The agency had claimed that more incriminating facts were likely to come out in this case, which allegedly involves two Delhi-based brothers and is linked with political entities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was today granted the custody of a chartered accountant for seven more days in a money-laundering case allegedly linked to political entities.Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey extended the custody of CA Rajesh Agarwal here after he was produced by the ED.

The agency sought ten days remand saying that the accused needed to be confronted with various documents and other "incriminating" materials recovered during the probe.

Agarwal was produced before the court after his three-day custody granted to the ED on May 23 ended today.

The agency had claimed that more incriminating facts were likely to come out in this case, which allegedly involves two Delhi-based brothers and is linked with political entities.

According to ED officials, Agarwal is associated with some transactions involving a firm allegedly linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, which is under the scanner for suspected tax evasion.

