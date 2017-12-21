2G scam verdict today: How the biggest scandal India has ever seen unfolded

The Patiala House Court in Delhi will be pronouncing its verdict on the 2G scam cases Thursday, deciding the fate of a number of politicians, corporate executives and businessmen.

The 2G scam, widely considered to be the biggest scam independent India has ever seen, first came to light in 2010, when the United Progressive Alliance government was in power.

In fact, Time magazine has termed the scam the biggest abuse of power in the world after the Watergate scandal, which led to the resignation of United States President Richard Nixon.

Special Judge Om Prakash Saini will pronounce the court's judgment on separate cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

All accused in the 2G scam cases are expected to be present, following the court's direction. Top India Inc. officials facing charges include the Ruias of Essar Group, officials of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, and former DB Realty Managing Director Shahid Balwa.

Among the accused are a few politicians and bureaucrats who held office back then, including former telecom minister A Raja, his former personal secretary RK Chandolia and former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura. Current Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha MK Kanimozhi is also facing charges.

A recap of what went down in the 2G scam

The term ‘2G scam’ is possibly the most recognisable one to have appeared on television sets in India in the last couple of decades. Such was the backlash that followed its unearthing that 7 out of the 8 companies whose licences were cancelled by the Supreme Court could not survive the resultant turmoil.

The scam was triggered when telecom minister A Raja opted for ‘first come, first served’ policy to distribute lucrative wireless telecom licences.

Raja is accused of having taken bribes to arbitrarily change the rules to benefit certain companies and individuals. He allegedly changed the cut-off date for the application for a licence and sold the spectrum at price charged in 2001.

Also, while doing so, the minister reportedly ignored the advice of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to defer the allocation of 2G spectrum by a few days.

The matter came to light when the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, then headed by Vinod Rai, came out with a report that said the licences awarded by the telecom department were given away at throwaway prices, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to the exchequer of the government.

It was also discovered that some of the licences had been allotted to applicants who had suppressed facts about themselves, disclosed incomplete information and submitted fake documents in order to get access to the spectrum on sale.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and the others, the CBI had alleged there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in the allocation of all the licences for 2G spectrum.

In 2012, the Supreme Court of India cancelled all the licenses allotted during Raja’s tenure. The minister was already in jail then, having been charged with forgery, criminal conspiracy and various other provisions under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act back in 2010.

In all, 8 companies lost a total of 122 licences as a result of the Supreme Court order, of which only Idea Cellular managed to weather its way out of the storm that followed. Others who lost licenses were Unitech, Swan Telecom, Sistema, Loop Mobile, Videocon, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and S-Tel.

A couple of years later, the ED filed a charge sheet against Raja, Kanimozhi and others for alleged money laundering. The ED had listed 19 accused in its charge sheet in April 2014, including Raja, Kanimozhi, Shahid Balwa, and Vinod Goenka, among others.

The charge sheet also included the name of DMK chief M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal as an accused in the case, alleging that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom’s promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

In its final report, the ED named 10 individuals and 9 companies as the accused and listed them in the charge sheet for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from PTI)