Kolkata institute decides to trump students with a Covfefe question in exam

Donald Trump, earlier this year, had introduced the world to a word called Covfefe and had left the internet stumped in a single day. After about six months, the Covfefe was seen in action once again. This time in India.

Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, in their M.Stat 2nd-year question paper decided to play on some randomness by giving a question with reference to US President’s Covfefe tweet that had previously baffled the internet.

On May 31, at around midnight, US President Donald Trump tweeted something that late took the world of social media by storm. It said: “Despite the negative press 'covfefe'”.

The Covfefe tweet was by far the most popular tweet by the US President, garnering over 127 k likes, with the Urban Dictionary swiftly adding it as a new word. What further sparked the Internet's curiosity was, that the tweet remained active on his account without any clarification or comment, and was shortly deleted at 6 am the following morning.

Taking a dig at the Covfefe incident, Indian Statistical Institute framed a question which said: "Mr Trump decides to post a random message on Facebook and he starts typing random sequence of letters {Uk}k>1 such that they are chosen independently and uniformly from the 26 possible English alphabets. Find out the expected time of the first appearance of the word COVFEFE."

(Courtesy: Twitter)

Soon after the test was over, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on it, with several users tagging him in an attempt to further lampoon the US President for the tweet.



Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed.

— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

After that fateful ‘Covfefe’ night, Trump attempted to do some damage control by tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!" Which obviously did not work, as this tweet by Merriam Webster, one of the harshest critics of Trump proves it.

Meanwhile, have fun checking out some hilarious Twitter reactions:



The Indian Statistical Institute shows how to make the most out of randomness #MakeRandomnessGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/54M3ny6n9z — Simon Pampena (@mathemaniac) December 2, 2017



The answer is “never”. Trump after all, is on Twitter, not Facebook. But I’m even more impressed with professors at the Indian Statistical Institute now! #Covfefe https://t.co/87NgnF9n2r— Sundar Ramakrishnan (@radnus0) December 3, 2017