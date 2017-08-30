App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT
Aug 30, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube's major revamp: Fast forward and rewind feature for mobile users

The site will also have several new features like type face, colour scheme among others

Moneycontrol News

YouTube has gone through a makeover for the first time in 12 years. The US-based video sharing website has also changed its logo for the first time since its launch in 2005.

Most changes have been made in the design and layout of the site apart from several features in both desktop and mobile versions.

On the design front, the company has now included a video play button before the word YouTube in its new logo. The change will be applicable on both mobile and desktop versions.

The site will now have several new features like type face, colour scheme among others. The new colour schemes are being rolled out on both Android and iOS mobiles.

Besides the changed logo, the app will now have a white background. Major changes have been made on the navigational tab which has been shifted to the bottom. The app will now also have a new library and an accounts tab.

For the mobile user, YouTube now allows the user to rewind or fast forward a video by tapping on the left or right side of the screen. Similarly, the user can switch to previous or next video by swiping either to the right or to the left.

There are also reports that YouTube is working on the section that shows the suggested videos on the side along with other new features.

With these new changes it seems YouTube intends to keep update itself for an era where smartphones are used more to watch videos.

