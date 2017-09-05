Locky ransomware: Several Delhi-based firms' systems locked

Moneycontrol News

The Locky ransomware has hit several firms in the country. Eight Delhi based firms have approached the police claiming a hacker has locked their systems and is demanding ransom.

The Locky ransomware has been declared as one of the largest malware campaign of 2017 by cyber experts. The year also witnessed many similar ransomwares including Wannacry, Mamba and Petya.

It will be near to impossible for the police to nab the culprits, say experts as they operate from areas beyond their reach.

The affected companies, which also include a leading publishing house have now been asked to provide a ransom by the hackers. As per a report by India Today, an official from an affected company stated that the hackers are demanding bitcoins worth Rs 2 lakh. He said that all the data became locked after an employee opened an email that was infected.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had issued a warning regarding the ransomware on September 2. CERT had asked people and organisations to be careful about opening unknown emails and suspicious attachments. It has also asked to use updated anti-spam solutions in the systems and to install certified anti-virus softwares.

Cybercrime expert Kislay Choudhary in the same report said that the country has been on the radar of cyber criminals for a time now. He said that institutions in the country should place latest security measures and fire walls to avert similar threats in the future.