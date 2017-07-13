IT firm Cyient posts 18.7% rise in net profit for June quarter

IT firm Cyient today posted a 18.7 percent rise in its June quarter net at Rs 87.8 crore from the Rs 74 crore in the year ago period.

The Hyderabad headquartered company's total income rose 8.6 percent to Rs 907 crore during the reporting quarter, while it reported a fall of 0.29 percent in operating margin to 12.8 percent.The fall in margins was attributed to currency headwinds and wage hikes during the quarter.

Its cash has crossed Rs 1,000 crore, while it opened one centre in Bengaluru to cater to the aerospace customers and began operations in Prague as well for the same sector.

The company scrip closed 1.36 percent down at Rs 515.60 a piece on the BSE, as against gains of 0.73 per cent on the benchmark.

