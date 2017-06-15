App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT
Jun 15, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL to recruit 2,000 employees at the upcoming Nagpur IT campus

HCL to recruit 2,000 employees at the upcoming Nagpur IT campus

Domestic IT major HCL Technologies today said it will hire up to 2,000 people at the global IT centre being set up in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Unlike its peers HCL is focusing on small towns to open training centres and already has such centres in Madurai and Lucknow.

HCL senior vice-president Sanjay Gupta said Nagpur offers quality local talent and scalable infrastructure. Recruitments for the 50-acre Nagpur campus to be operational by next January at Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) will be conducted in three phases and 2,000 jobs will be offered.

"We are excited to start our operations in Nagpur. Through this initiative we aim to create 2,000 jobs in the city, creating a sustainable pipeline of local talent."

He further said HCL has in the past 18 months started operations in Madurai in September and Lucknow in October and Nagpur will the third in its expansion plan in small towns.

When asked about the slowdown in IT hiring following the restrictions in the US, which is the largest market for domestic IT companies, Gupta said his company has very little dependency on H1B visas since most of its work is done here.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #IT

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.